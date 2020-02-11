Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), approximately 28,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The company has a market cap of $15.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.71.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

