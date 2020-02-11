Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Purchases 50,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 5,311,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,433. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,672,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,677,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,875,000 after purchasing an additional 292,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.