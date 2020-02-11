Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,691. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,250,496 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

