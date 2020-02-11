Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.67

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $83.15, with a volume of 1672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,648 shares of company stock valued at $15,424,153. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $22,701,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 238,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 39.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

