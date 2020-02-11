EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,379,000 after buying an additional 446,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

