Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $635,525.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Espers has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.01268175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049917 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00211122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.