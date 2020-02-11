Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 2,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

