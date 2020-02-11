Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,025 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Essent Group worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $128,597.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

