Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,083. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $54.21.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
