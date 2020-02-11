Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,083. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

