Essex Savings Bank Has $198,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 147,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 544,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 139,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

