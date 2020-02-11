Essex Savings Bank Sells 150 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $240.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.61. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.