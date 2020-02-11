Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.60

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and traded as low as $50.32. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt shares last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 411 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28.

About Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

