Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0154

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.58 million and $129,620.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.02313033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,820,432 coins and its circulating supply is 167,791,019 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

