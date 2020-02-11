Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $40,184.00 and approximately $647.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.32 or 0.05842242 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00058326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00120779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.