EvenCoin Hits Market Cap of $221,349.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $221,349.00 and $630,328.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00379796 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009698 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012548 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001538 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

