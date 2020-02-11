Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56, RTT News reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $285.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $208.01 and a 52 week high of $285.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

