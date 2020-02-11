Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. Exelon also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 2,905,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Exelon has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

