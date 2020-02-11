Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Exelon has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.