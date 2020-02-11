Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 672,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,860. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

