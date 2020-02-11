Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Major Shareholder Acquires 23,000 Shares

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $137,310.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EYEG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 31,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,716. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

