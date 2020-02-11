F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,673. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.