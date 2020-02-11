Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.4% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 48,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 533,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.00. 3,240,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

