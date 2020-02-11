Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to “Sell” at Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73. Facebook has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $605.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

