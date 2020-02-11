Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 285,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 69,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Far Resources (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Zoro Lithium project that comprise 16 claims with a total area of 3,603 hectares located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba; and Winston property, a gold and silver property located in New Mexico, the United States.

