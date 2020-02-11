Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys $47,270.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Edward Muransky bought 234 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,746.34.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edward Muransky bought 231 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,749.13.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Edward Muransky purchased 245 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,743.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,909. The stock has a market cap of $441.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMNB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

