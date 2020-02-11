Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FBSS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.25. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 1.89% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.