Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.09 and a beta of 2.20.

FNMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

