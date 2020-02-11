FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

