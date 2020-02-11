FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $168.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.20.

FDX traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $158.19. 1,529,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $73,966,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

