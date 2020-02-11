Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

FOE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 262,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

