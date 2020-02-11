Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $10,988,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,022. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

