First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BUSE. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

BUSE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 3,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

