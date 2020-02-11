First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.43 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

