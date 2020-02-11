First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $44.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

