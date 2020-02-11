First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

CDE stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

