First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

