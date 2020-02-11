First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,786 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.