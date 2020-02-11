First National Trust Co Has $750,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.