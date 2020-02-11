First National Trust Co Sells 1,353 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 403.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

