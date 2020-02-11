First National Trust Co Sells 1,435 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Carnival were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

