First National Trust Co Sells 192 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.