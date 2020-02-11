First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.89. 819,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.