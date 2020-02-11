First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,756. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,344.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

