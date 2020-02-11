First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.94

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.94 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

