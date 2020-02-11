Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Fiserv worth $120,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 230,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

