FleetCor Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 828% compared to the average daily volume of 388 call options.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

Shares of FLT opened at $313.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.41. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $216.86 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

