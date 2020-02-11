Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Posts Earnings Results

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fonar had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. Fonar has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

