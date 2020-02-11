Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 934 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,588. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $119.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.