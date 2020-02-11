Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 968 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

