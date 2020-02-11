Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.83.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$57.75 on Friday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$46.11 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

